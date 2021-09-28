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033 The Return & Prayer March At The Washington Mall -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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30 views • September 28, 2021
In Episode 33 we conclude part 2 of our discussion of prophetic movements. We will look at the religious side and how the wound of the papacy is being healed, and how church and state are coming together. We discuss what happened at the Washington Mall with the Prayer March 2020 and "The Return" gathering and how it links with the prophetic picture.
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
#WashingtonMall #Prophecy #WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
CBN News YouTube Channel – The Return
https://youtu.be/Dw3QbqvXqVc
Obinna Ezeike YouTube Channel – Mike Pence At Prayer March
https://youtu.be/dXpKVldIz1g
Billy Graham Evangelistic Association YouTube Channel – Prayer March 2020
https://youtu.be/HPKR0pB_NEY
Freedom Forum YouTube Channel – Franklin Graham and Paula White Prayer March 2020
https://youtu.be/uRRUDWzag98
Jerry Brandt YouTube channel – Antichrist, Return of Jerusalem Johnathan Cahn
https://youtu.be/opIKOVWWRyo
Jonathan Cahn YouTube Channel – Arch of Baal in Washington
https://youtu.be/BnCGN7ZlPTM
Praise on TBN YouTube Channel – The Significance of the Jewish Holy Days
https://youtu.be/LGSQdcCKudQ
Sid Roth's It's Supernatural YouTube Channel – Trump, Repentance & Tongues
https://youtu.be/EqD2mIxRixo
U.S. Department Of State YouTube Channel – Pompeo Keynote Speech
https://youtu.be/LHp0GUFGA3c
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/ab...
A New Life (Revival and Beyond), p. 49.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Jesus Christ | Just Another Man or Son of God? (70 Week Prophecy) – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTSKf...
Charisma of the Spirit - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkKBy...
The Most Remarkable Prophecy - Give Me The Bible (70 Week prophecy) – Ernie Rex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bp_c7...
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
#WashingtonMall #Prophecy #WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
CBN News YouTube Channel – The Return
https://youtu.be/Dw3QbqvXqVc
Obinna Ezeike YouTube Channel – Mike Pence At Prayer March
https://youtu.be/dXpKVldIz1g
Billy Graham Evangelistic Association YouTube Channel – Prayer March 2020
https://youtu.be/HPKR0pB_NEY
Freedom Forum YouTube Channel – Franklin Graham and Paula White Prayer March 2020
https://youtu.be/uRRUDWzag98
Jerry Brandt YouTube channel – Antichrist, Return of Jerusalem Johnathan Cahn
https://youtu.be/opIKOVWWRyo
Jonathan Cahn YouTube Channel – Arch of Baal in Washington
https://youtu.be/BnCGN7ZlPTM
Praise on TBN YouTube Channel – The Significance of the Jewish Holy Days
https://youtu.be/LGSQdcCKudQ
Sid Roth's It's Supernatural YouTube Channel – Trump, Repentance & Tongues
https://youtu.be/EqD2mIxRixo
U.S. Department Of State YouTube Channel – Pompeo Keynote Speech
https://youtu.be/LHp0GUFGA3c
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/ab...
A New Life (Revival and Beyond), p. 49.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Jesus Christ | Just Another Man or Son of God? (70 Week Prophecy) – Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTSKf...
Charisma of the Spirit - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkKBy...
The Most Remarkable Prophecy - Give Me The Bible (70 Week prophecy) – Ernie Rex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bp_c7...
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