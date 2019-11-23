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The Truth About Extinction Rebellion (MIRRORED)
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200 views • November 23, 2019
The Truth About Extinction Rebellion(0) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel 5g awareness at:-
https://youtu.be/536qN22jxak
Who runs Extinction Rebellion? What is the fourth industrial revolution? What are their goals? What is a climate emergency? What is sustainable development? How is 5G connected with all of the above?
Many of the sources from site below plus others which I have sourced which have URLs displayed in the video.
https://nowhere.news/index.php/2019/0...
https://www.facebook.com/UNExtinction/
Please subscribe to my Youtube channel and website:
www.5gawareness.com - Feel free to donate via paypal
or Patreon - www.patreon.com/5gawareness
Mirrored from YouTube channel 5g awareness at:-
https://youtu.be/536qN22jxak
Who runs Extinction Rebellion? What is the fourth industrial revolution? What are their goals? What is a climate emergency? What is sustainable development? How is 5G connected with all of the above?
Many of the sources from site below plus others which I have sourced which have URLs displayed in the video.
https://nowhere.news/index.php/2019/0...
https://www.facebook.com/UNExtinction/
Please subscribe to my Youtube channel and website:
www.5gawareness.com - Feel free to donate via paypal
or Patreon - www.patreon.com/5gawareness
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