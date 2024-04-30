Del Bigtree at the HighWire





April 26, 2024





In perhaps one of the largest medical scandals in the UK, thousands of hemophiliacs were given serious diseases when they unknowingly received tainted blood products. Without their knowledge, these people received blood from HIV positive, Hepatitis B,C and A positive donors who were sex workers and prisoners. We look into this rare moment where the public, legacy media, and over 180 politicians are aligned to bring justice for the victims.





AIRDATE: April 25, 2024





#UKBloodScandal #Factor8 #ContaminatedBlood





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4rqml3-thousands-infected-in-uk-tainted-blood-scandal.html