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Community Hangout - 2021-11-06
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106 views • November 07, 2021
- Introduction, welcome to all attendees
- Thank you to the whole community and contributors
- Zephir + PHP 8/8.1
- v5 + v6
- Builds - GitHub Actions - Travis - Docker
- Help needed
- Q/A
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
- Thank you to the whole community and contributors
- Zephir + PHP 8/8.1
- v5 + v6
- Builds - GitHub Actions - Travis - Docker
- Help needed
- Q/A
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
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