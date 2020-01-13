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Big Foot Did 9/11 is More Believable Than Official Story: 9/11 Conspiracy: Names, Connections, & Details!
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2222 views • January 13, 2020
Presentations: 9/11 Conspiracy: Names, Connections, & Details
Was 9/11 really an Inside Job? After reviewing this documentary 9/11 Who, What & Why, and checking the evidence, I think the answer will be clear to you. Special thanks to Michael C. Ruppert, Mark H. Gaffney, and Kevin Ryan for solving the crimes of 9/11 with their amazing research. This video is a compilation of evidence they have uncovered.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
Was 9/11 really an Inside Job? After reviewing this documentary 9/11 Who, What & Why, and checking the evidence, I think the answer will be clear to you. Special thanks to Michael C. Ruppert, Mark H. Gaffney, and Kevin Ryan for solving the crimes of 9/11 with their amazing research. This video is a compilation of evidence they have uncovered.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
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