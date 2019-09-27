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Watch Supreme Court Decide The Fate Of The 1st
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90 views • September 27, 2019
Norm Pattis joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the State Suprem Court case against Alex Jones.
1776 around the world starts when you visit the Infowars Store!
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1776 around the world starts when you visit the Infowars Store!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=zkxfo&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=1776
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