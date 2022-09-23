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WITH THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST'S RULE, SATAN'S RULE ENDS!
The Christian Watchman
The Christian Watchman
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33 views • September 23, 2022

The second coming of the King means Satan's rule will end.  

Satan rules over this world by convincing men that they can preach like the Lord God Almighty and have their bibles, religions, and morality Gen. 3:3-5.

The religions of men; denominationalism, socialism, atheism, fascism, capitalism, cancel culture, etc. all were evil's last chance to claim they have the same moral standard as the Lord God Almighty! The Lord forced the ways of men upon us so that we could learn the cost of evil and our need for the ways of God, without having to pay the ultimate price Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:3. The rule of Satan would have been impossible if the Lord had not stepped back and hidden His face, power, glory, majesty, love, and Bible from humanity Isaiah 55:9; Eph. 3:20. It was required of men to patiently endure the suffering brought by the preaching of men, in the spiritual dark ages for the past 1680 years Job; James 5:11.

 The Second Coming of Christ means THE ONE TRUE RELIGION - ONE FAITH FROM GOD CHRISTIANITY IS BACK! Now we can fight the good fight of faith against every wind of the doctrine of men Dan. 2:44.

  Part of the Lord's fight over truth is against the pseudo-science weather manipulation of men versus the objective truth science of God through His destroyer 1 Cor. 10:10, His cosmic storm - the sun! Every day we will watch the sun as we see the great and terrible day of the Lord approaching Heb. 10:25; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Peter 3. We have been suffering from cosmic dust, radiation, and extreme weather conditions. However, the first big wake-up call to evil men may be, when the Lord takes out the power grids and satellites.

 40 SATELLITES WERE DISABLED BY THE SUN ALREADY IN 2022! IT MAY BE THAT THE LORD TAKES OUT THE POWER GRID BEFORE GOVERNMENTS OF THE WORLD TAKE THEM OVER TO "SAVE US." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHAaDS3vOB0


 For those with ears to hear, we need to start making plans for off-grid monies, CB radios, ham radios, working, and loving God and each other. Our window, it seems, might be truly short, before the lights are out! Lord willing, next week, I will finish setting up a low-power CB radio base station in the Texas panhandle and start making and answering community check-up calls. I will use the handle Ezekiel 3:21. If you are interested in community check-up call schedule over ham radio after I get a license, or if you want to schedule a group meeting to discuss any of these matters give me a call. 806-216-1390, [email protected].

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

https://youtu.be/G9-JKXejinw

Keywords
end timesperfect law of libertythe two great falls of humanity
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