Dark Arena (2002, Game Boy Advance)

Dark Arena is a first-person shooter developed by British company Graphic State and published by Majesco Sales (in North America) and THQ (in Europe).





The "United Arms Organization" has built a test arena to train soldiers. They synthetically created monsters to be the ultimate enemy for the soldiers. Due to a malfunction of the security system, all monsters get released without any means to stop them. All soldiers in the area get killed. You take the role of an unknown soldier whose unit is sent to the facility after the alarm was triggered. The monsters set up a trap for your unit, and all of your companions get killed. To make matters worse, it was decided to cleanse the whole facility with a neutron bomb. So you need to fight your way out in time before you get killed in the explosion.