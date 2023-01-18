How to prevent the flu viral infection! (¡Cómo prevenir la infección viral de la gripe!)

There are many ways you can get the flu.

When you are in a warm room and step out where the weather is cold will be easy to get the flu because the extreme weather change will help to produce an infection in your lungs. Also I learned that if you go out on the night time, you will breathe the dew getting into your lungs, by little this humidity will increase the chances ending up in hospital with a pneumonia.





The other possibility is related to what you eat.

Eating junk food, meat, or processed food will stay in your intestines for a long time.

If this happens, you can run the risk that this food will get stuck in the intestine walls producing an infection, making the toxic fumes rise to your throat through the esophagus, so you will feel a kind of itchy in your throat to make you cough. All these symptoms mean you have a problem in your intestines, and the solution is to clean it with the help of a laxative or do a colonic treatment.





To protect yourself and be prepared for next winter, you should take something like Kyolic-concentrated garlic (this is if you are not allergic to garlic in any form). I can guarantee you will never catch the flu again! It is odorless, so you shouldn’t be worry when talking to people.





The best way to prove something is not to believe in it but to put it into practice! So, you can prove it to yourself!

The products shown in this video are indicative only, I am not associated with, or receive any incentive, or commission from any company. They are my personal selection.

La Quinta Columna:

https://rumble.com/vk4c5q-la-quinta-columa-informs-on-antioxidants-that-degrade-graphene-oxide.html

Kyolic Formula-104:

https://au.iherb.com/pr/kyolic-aged-garlic-extract-with-lecithin-cholesterol-formula-104-300-capsules/51891

Allicin:

https://www.allicin.co.uk/product/13/23/allimed___100_capsule_pack

Hay muchas formas de contraer la gripe.

Cuando uno se encuentra en una habitación cálida y sale a un lugar donde hace frío, será fácil contraer la gripe porque el cambio de clima extremo ayudará a producir una infección en los pulmones.





La otra posibilidad está relacionada con lo que uno come.

Comer comida chatarra, carne o comida procesada permanecerá en los intestinos durante mucho tiempo.

Si esto sucede, se puede correr el riesgo de que este alimento se atasque en las paredes del intestino produciendo una infección, haciendo que los vapores tóxicos suban a la garganta a través del esófago, por lo que generalmente se siente una especie de molestia en la garganta que nos hará toser. Todos estos síntomas significan que existe un problema en los intestinos, y la solución es limpiarlo con la ayuda de un laxante o hacer un tratamiento colónico.





Para protegerse y estar preparado para el próximo invierno, deberíamos tomar algo como el ajo concentrado como el Kyolic (siempre y cuando no sea alérgico al ajo en ninguna de sus formas). ¡Les puedo garantizar que nunca volverán a contraer una gripe! Este suplemento no tiene olor a ajo, por lo que no debe preocuparse al hablar con la gente.





¡La mejor manera de probar algo no es creer en ello sino ponerlo en práctica! Entonces, ¡Pueden ponerlo a la práctica y demostrárselo a si mismo!





Los productos demostrados en este video son indicativos solamente, no estoy asociado, o recibo incentivo, o comisión alguna de ninguna empresa. Es mi selección personal.