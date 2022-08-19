Addendum to our video “How did it come to be? Thou made unto thee a graven image”

Find us: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ for details about or to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.

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Staufen v. British Columbia (Attorney General) [2001] B.C.J. No. 1109

https://www.bccourts.ca/jdb-txt/sc/01/07/2001bcsc0779.htm

United Nations Legal Identity Agenda https://unstats.un.org/legal-identity-agenda/



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