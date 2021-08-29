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Vaccines: The Lies Of The Past, The Law & The Plans Of The People - With Kate Shemirani
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171 views • August 29, 2021
The preparations are now being made to actually take action and hold the criminals in the vax centers accountable under the law. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and British attorney Anna de Buisseret join me in this episode to expose the criminal activity of the British government, the National Health Service and the doctors and nurses that have complied with delivering the deadly shots to people in the name of COVID, along with the fraudulent claims of them being safe and effective.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/vaccines-the-lies-of-the-past-the-law-the-plans-of-the-people-with-kate-shemirani-attorney-anna-de-buisseret-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/vaccines-the-lies-of-the-past-the-law-the-plans-of-the-people-with-kate-shemirani-attorney-anna-de-buisseret-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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