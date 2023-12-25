Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
15 Fast Food Chains That Are In Deep, Deep Trouble
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
209 Subscribers
496 views
Published 16 hours ago

Delving into the significant challenges faced by 15 iconic American fast food chains in the wake of the pandemic and the current US financial crisis. As the economic landscape shifts and consumer behaviour changes, well-established franchises such as Subway, KFC, Burger King, and Papa John’s contend with closures, declining sales, and bankruptcy.

Keywords
nwonew world orderslaveryqtfeudalismgreat resetglobal collapsecredit crunchliquidity tighteningliquidity crunchglobalist controlled demolitiondiscretionary spending15 fast food chains that are in deep deep troublecounterfeit debt system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket