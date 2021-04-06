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Biden Press Sec Fact Checked For Misleading Voters On GA Election Bill
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160 views • April 06, 2021
Biden's Press Secretary Jen Psaki was fact checked for misleading voters on the GA election bill, during the WH press briefing on 4/01/21.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606b867d4e734b033b2d0ac4
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=606b867d4e734b033b2d0ac4
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