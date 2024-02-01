Caroline Macafee & Per Carlson on The Pelle Neroth Taylor Show - 31 January 2024

On today's show, Caroline Macafee delves into the topic of the death and resurrection of traditional lowland Scottish culture.
GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Caroline Macafee is the author of "Scots Folk Singers and their Sources" and a retired academic and lexicographer. She has authored books and papers on the history of the Scots language and on folk song transmission. Caroline also serves as the literary executor for the late A. J. Aitken.
GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Per Carlson is a former Al Jazeera producer and Baghdad bureau chief, with expertise in media critique.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.