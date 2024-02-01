Caroline Macafee & Per Carlson on The Pelle Neroth Taylor Show - 31 January 2024

On today's show, Caroline Macafee delves into the topic of the death and resurrection of traditional lowland Scottish culture.

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Caroline Macafee is the author of "Scots Folk Singers and their Sources" and a retired academic and lexicographer. She has authored books and papers on the history of the Scots language and on folk song transmission. Caroline also serves as the literary executor for the late A. J. Aitken.

GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Per Carlson is a former Al Jazeera producer and Baghdad bureau chief, with expertise in media critique.