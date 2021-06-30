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BREAKING- Investigative Journalist Exposes Election Fraud Proof
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124 views • June 30, 2021
Identities of living and dead people were stolen in Harris County, Texas to fraudulently vote in the 2020 election, according to bombshell audio obtained by NATIONAL FILE: https://nationalfile.com/audio-biden-campaign-oversaw-theft-of-living-and-dead-identities-for-absentee-ballots-in-2020-election/
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