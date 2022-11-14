Father Ripperger - On the Purple Scapular given to Catholic mystic Marie julie jahenny

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Theden
Oct 30, 2022
The Purple Scapular is a sacramental object primarily used for display on a wall in a home. It consists of two purple wool panels connected by cords. It is a heavenly gift which promises divine protection for your family against natural disasters, storms, supernatural chastisements, and even intruders.
For more info visit
https://www.catholicity.com/scapulars/purplescapular-FAQ.html
clip taken from Sensus fidelium
Our Times Part IV: Q & A w/ Fr Ripperger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOrOBbvR7R0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTmJz8h7zD8