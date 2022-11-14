Create New Account
Father Ripperger - On the Purple Scapular given to Catholic mystic Marie julie jahenny
Published 15 days ago
Oct 30, 2022


The Purple Scapular is a sacramental object primarily used for display on a wall in a home. It consists of two purple wool panels connected by cords. It is a heavenly gift which promises divine protection for your family against natural disasters, storms, supernatural chastisements, and even intruders.


For more info visit

https://www.catholicity.com/scapulars/purplescapular-FAQ.html


clip taken from Sensus fidelium

Our Times Part IV: Q & A w/ Fr Ripperger

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOrOBbvR7R0


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTmJz8h7zD8

