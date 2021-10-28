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Romanian Government Falls
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1142 views • October 28, 2021
Romanian Government Falls
https://rumble.com/vocrkp-romanian-government-falls.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
**************
PNA Article: - https://bit.ly/3AuRU80
FT Article: - https://archive.is/DB2Qz
https://rumble.com/vocrkp-romanian-government-falls.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
**************
PNA Article: - https://bit.ly/3AuRU80
FT Article: - https://archive.is/DB2Qz
Keywords
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