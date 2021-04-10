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Moses Tells Us How The Nephilim Returned After The Flood
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200 views • April 10, 2021
Moses Tells Us How The Nephilim Returned After The Flood
This clip shows what Moses has to say regarding the return of the Nephilim both BEFORE and AFTER the Flood. In short, Moses totally debunks any notion of "multiple incursions" of angels repeatedly mating with women again and again. Neither Genesis 6, nor chapters 9 - 10 support the multiple incursion thesis in any way.
This clip shows what Moses has to say regarding the return of the Nephilim both BEFORE and AFTER the Flood. In short, Moses totally debunks any notion of "multiple incursions" of angels repeatedly mating with women again and again. Neither Genesis 6, nor chapters 9 - 10 support the multiple incursion thesis in any way.
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