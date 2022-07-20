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VD1-2 Annual Mohave County Republican C C Picnic!
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
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10 views • July 20, 2022

MAAP REAL Video: Moderator Paul LaVoie Hualapai Mountain Park Elected Officials & 2022 Candidates!! What an incredible turnout at the annual Mohave County Republican Central Committee Picnic! Nothing better than spending the day with people who love this country! Major Sponsors Congressman Paul Gosar Senator Sonny Borrelli Representative Leo Biasiucci Jim Lamon- US SENATE Rodney Glassman-AZ Attorney General Robert McEuen-Cerbat Justice of the Peace Justin Olson-US Senate Kari Lake-AZ Governor Co-Sponsors Mark Finchem Sec. of State Matt Salmon-AZ Candidate for Governor "Former" John Gillette-AZ House Donna McCoy-AZ House Marianne Salem-AZ House Mike Cobb-MC Clerk Of the Court Tiffany Shed-AZ Attorney General Andrew Gould-AZ Attorney General Nick Myers-AZ Corporation Commission Robert Lettieri AZ Treasurer Christina Spurlock-MC Clerk Of the Court Shiry Sapir-AZ SuperOf Public Instruction Tom Horne AZ Super Of Public Instruction Jeff Weninger-AZ Treasurer. Thank you for your support for the Republicans and to the 78 Annual Republican Picnic. The incredible Jeanne Kentch did a a great job today at the 78 Annual Republican Picnic (MCRCC). In Hualapai Mountain Park, AZ.

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022 Producer Director Host George Nemeh

Jeanne Kentch wrote: I must admit, despite the late start, which was not of our doing... the 78th annual Mohave County Republican Central Committee Picnic was a huge success. We had many candidates that attended as their second event of the day, driving from multiple counties all over Arizona. I can't thank those that volunteered enough... our team rocked it! So many folks I simply couldn't list them all. Over 30 candidates... wow! I did manage to click some pictures, but not till the end.

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