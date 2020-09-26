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MASK CONFUSION: CDC DIRECTOR SAYS HE THINKS MASKS WORK BETTER THAN VACCINES FOR THE COVAIDS (MIRRORED)
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MASK CONFUSION: CDC DIRECTOR SAYS HE THINKS MASKS WORK BETTER THAN VACCINES FOR THE COVAIDS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Dollar_Vigilante at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/03dohETvMQkD/

Mask Confusion: CDC Director Says He Thinks Masks Work Better Than Vaccines for the COVAIDS

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INTRO VID: The Pandemic Hotline - AwakenwithJP: https://youtu.be/uese-6Xln7o

Dr Fraudci says you don’t need to wear a mask: https://youtu.be/5gYAka7qSnM

Bill Gates Sr., Father of Microsoft’s Co-Founder, Dies at 94 https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2020-09-15/bill-gates-sr-father-of-microsoft-s-co-founder-dies-at-94

Fox News Shuts Down Newt Gingrich Over Soros Conspiracy Theory: https://youtu.be/xBP6461C0PA

(this is the vid of robots telling you to wear masks) WARNING! THIS IS ABOUT TO BECOME THE NEW NORMAL IN AMERICA… - A Call For An Uprising: https://youtu.be/9yc4vilj37w?t=160

Studies Question Transmission of 1918 Spanish Flu https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/studies-question-transmission-1918-spanish-flu

Lowered Expectations: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1306963333640335365

CDC Director: 'Covid Vaccine? Ha! Wear Your "Life Saving" Mask!': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkeR1_E1k2s

Protesters speak out before being ATTACKED by police in Melbourne - Avi Yemini: https://youtu.be/17YdFg8ZB98

National Rally For Freedom LIVE (Speeches and march) New Zealand - Vinny Eastwood: https://youtu.be/0qUHq0adIc4

Fed signals interest rates to stay near-zero through 2023 https://finance.yahoo.com/video/fed-signals-interest-rates-stay-182730680.html

Bank of England warns of ‘unusually uncertain’ outlook, reveals negative rates under consideration: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/17/bank-of-england-leaves-interest-rates-and-asset-purchases-unchanged.html

Yelp data shows 60% of business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic are now permanent https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/16/yelp-data-shows-60percent-of-business-closures-due-to-the-coronavirus-pandemic-are-now-permanent.html


Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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