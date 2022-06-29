Bloating, abdominal pain, Irritable bowel syndrome, Inflammatory bowel disease, anemia, liver dysfunction, neuropathy, mood disorders like depression and anxiety, muscle pain, arthritis pain, asthma, alopecia, headaches, menstrual irregularities, infertility, and even adverse pregnancy outcomes have all been found in association with celiac disease. Are you being tested for the actual cause of your condition and is your doctor recommending a cause-specific treatment plan?

In this video, Dr. Dale discusses the importance of a cause-specific focus and treatment plan for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, chronically elevated liver enzymes, and the connection between celiac disease and overall health.

Call the office at 931-591-2010 or click here to schedule a consultation with Dr. Dale

https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/

Links:https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/2359857/celiac-disease-liver-disease-and-sibo-pdf