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Celiac Disease, Liver Disease, and SIBO
TheWildDoc
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316 views • June 29, 2022

Bloating, abdominal pain, Irritable bowel syndrome, Inflammatory bowel disease, anemia, liver dysfunction, neuropathy, mood disorders like depression and anxiety, muscle pain, arthritis pain, asthma, alopecia, headaches, menstrual irregularities, infertility, and even adverse pregnancy outcomes have all been found in association with celiac disease. Are you being tested for the actual cause of your condition and is your doctor recommending a cause-specific treatment plan?

In this video, Dr. Dale discusses the importance of a cause-specific focus and treatment plan for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, chronically elevated liver enzymes, and the connection between celiac disease and overall health.

Call the office at 931-591-2010 or click here to schedule a consultation with Dr. Dale
https://thewilddoc.com/inside-the-wild-doc-clinic/

Links:https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/2359857/celiac-disease-liver-disease-and-sibo-pdf

Keywords
healthgut healthleaky guttestingwellnessinflammationfood allergiesceliac diseasethe wild dochealth journeystool testingliver disease and sibo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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