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COVID Plandemic criminal Dr. Deborah Birx, now says "hantavirus" can "hide silently" in eyes and semen:
"We learned this from Ebola... we found what we call privileged reservoirs of the virus... in the eye and the semen."
"With... testing, we're able to find out where these viruses... can hide silently."
~What a load of Horseshit.....
Source @Real World News
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