Protocol 7 Official Trailer: a True Viral Video

Based on Real-Life Events Protocol 7 takes us behind the curtain of Big Pharma exposing the beyond corrupt Chain of Command that prioritizes profits over humanity and gives chilling insights into the Vaccine Industrial Complex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.