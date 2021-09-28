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Dr. Kevin Stillwagon” You are making some really bad decisions based on fear”
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22 views • September 28, 2021
“The FDA approved a biological licensing application for a product called Comirnaty. The application was approved, not the product. Comirnaty is not available in the United States. Therefore, by law, you cannot force people to take this drug without informed consent and without animal trials to prove that it is safe.
Mayor Demings, please look at me. You, sir, are in violation of the United States Constitution and the Nuremberg Code. You will be held accountable. Good day.” – Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
Mayor Demings, please look at me. You, sir, are in violation of the United States Constitution and the Nuremberg Code. You will be held accountable. Good day.” – Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
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