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Former Cameraman Scotty Mayer Exposes Hollywood’s Impact on Kids
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99 views • January 05, 2022
For over a decade Scotty worked in the entertainment industry as a television producer and cameraman. His discovery on how media impacts the mind physically and spiritually led him to create dozens of documentaries covering topics such as Superheroes, Disney, video games, and more. Who do your kids follow? What do they believe is true as a result? Are they negatively being impacted by an ungodly worldview? Scotty will help you analyze your children’s media diet in this jam-packed session.


TAKEAWAYS

How entertainment affects people

How following your favorite superhero can be spiritually dangerous

The impact video games and social media has on our spirituality

Resources available to keep our kids safe in a media dependent world


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Keywords
hollywoodmediasuperheroesdisneyentertainment industryproducercameramanvideo gamestina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showscotty mayermedia influence
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