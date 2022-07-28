Termites of BABYLON

The entire agenda of our so-called “FEDERAL GOVT” is to maintain the Grand Illusion that they are - OUR GOVT. THEY ARE NOT OUR GOVT! They are a CORPORATION that is masquerading as our GOVT. They are NOT the Constitutional Government that the Founding Fathers established in 1787!



Friends of the Original Constitution is the interim Constitutional Government. Scott Workman is the Nonlawyer Representative of We the People in our $500 Trillion Lawsuit; he is the Organizer of and the Delegate Judge and General Council Chairman ("Chair") for the Constitutional Convention & Court (CC&C); whose purpose is to prosecute the Defendants in our Lawsuit and to restore the Constitutional Government at the CC&C. All of this is authorized by We the People of the United States of America; by our signatures on the Declaration of Restoration.

https://friendsoftheoriginalconstitution.org/



