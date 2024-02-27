Create New Account
The Joys and Dangers of Philosophy!
Stefan Molyneux
"How to use philosophy not just to 1) avert disaster but 2) to live a great life?


"A few episodes ago (the one where Stef mentioned don't just be a tinkerer) he also mentioned that many people have successfully implemented philosophy into their lives and were able to realise the situation they're in and get out, to avert disaster (Which is great!).


"How to progress from there (from that 'middle-ground') and continue implementing philosophy to build a truly great life?


"It seems 1) averting disaster is more about removing your blinds so you're able to see the mess you're in and get out, whereas 2) building a great life, is more subtle and nuanced and requires more deliberate 'work'"


