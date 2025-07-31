BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Woke Justice Meltdown: Cincinnati Chief Defends Mob Attack, Ignores Truth!"
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
29 views • 21 hours ago

a no-holds-barred takedown of the woke insanity gripping American justice! In this explosive rant, we dive into the Cincinnati police chief’s baffling defense of a brutal mob attack on a white couple, while she scolds social media for calling it what it is—a vicious beatdown! From Jussie Smollett’s fake nooses to the media’s selective storytelling on George Floyd and Trayvon Martin, we expose the double standards and narrative-twisting that protect the guilty and silence the truth. Is this justice or a woke apocalypse? Join the fight against the brain-eating zombie plague of sanctimonious nonsense! #WokeJustice #CincinnatiMob #TruthExposed Smash that like button, subscribe, and sound off in the comments—let’s wake up America together!


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)

social mediatruthpolicewokecincinnatimobjussie smolletmentalitychiefcontextblack violencescoldingcincinnati beat downbeat down
