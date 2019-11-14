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Metformin: This AMPK/mTOR Longevity Hack Stinks! What to take instead to hack insulin...
jroseland
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102 views • November 14, 2019

This pharmaceutical is an insulin hack and the most studied diabetes drug, yet it remains highly controversial as an anti-aging and longevity tool for biohackers.

I have met my match as a researcher, Metformin. I'm not sure if Metformin is a game-changing anti-aging drug or a really problematic pharmaceutical. But you'll learn here why it's something that Biohackers seeking performance enhancement can pass on...


5:25 Scientific Research

6:19 History

7:38 A Metabolism Hack

8:58 An Insulin Hack

10:35 An AMPK Hack

11:30 An mTOR Hack

14:22 Vs Type 2 Diabetes

16:20 Personal Genotyping

17:25 For Body Building

19:20 Experiential

21:42 A Will Power Diet Hack

22:52 Vs Cancer

23:10 Black People Should Take Metformin

24:07 Cofactors

25:23 Usage & Dosage

26:36 Price

27:30 Side Effects

31:00 Metformin Smell

32:35 Risk Grade

34:54 Metformin Alternatives

36:54 Conclusion


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Metformin: science, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources, alternatives - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Metformin-Meta-Analysis

Order 🛒 Metformin

Glucophage IR-XR https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Metformin (RUPharma)

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Metformin-AMZ


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthsciencediabeteslongevitybiohackingmetforminantiagingampkmtor
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