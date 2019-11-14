Metformin: This AMPK/mTOR Longevity Hack Stinks! What to take instead to hack insulin...

This pharmaceutical is an insulin hack and the most studied diabetes drug, yet it remains highly controversial as an anti-aging and longevity tool for biohackers.

I have met my match as a researcher, Metformin. I'm not sure if Metformin is a game-changing anti-aging drug or a really problematic pharmaceutical. But you'll learn here why it's something that Biohackers seeking performance enhancement can pass on...





5:25 Scientific Research

6:19 History

7:38 A Metabolism Hack

8:58 An Insulin Hack

10:35 An AMPK Hack

11:30 An mTOR Hack

14:22 Vs Type 2 Diabetes

16:20 Personal Genotyping

17:25 For Body Building

19:20 Experiential

21:42 A Will Power Diet Hack

22:52 Vs Cancer

23:10 Black People Should Take Metformin

24:07 Cofactors

25:23 Usage & Dosage

26:36 Price

27:30 Side Effects

31:00 Metformin Smell

32:35 Risk Grade

34:54 Metformin Alternatives

36:54 Conclusion





Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Metformin: science, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources, alternatives - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Metformin-Meta-Analysis

Order 🛒 Metformin

Glucophage IR-XR https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Metformin (RUPharma)

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Metformin-AMZ





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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