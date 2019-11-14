Metformin: This AMPK/mTOR Longevity Hack Stinks! What to take instead to hack insulin...

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This pharmaceutical is an insulin hack and the most studied diabetes drug, yet it remains highly controversial as an anti-aging and longevity tool for biohackers.
I have met my match as a researcher, Metformin. I'm not sure if Metformin is a game-changing anti-aging drug or a really problematic pharmaceutical. But you'll learn here why it's something that Biohackers seeking performance enhancement can pass on...
5:25 Scientific Research
6:19 History
7:38 A Metabolism Hack
8:58 An Insulin Hack
10:35 An AMPK Hack
11:30 An mTOR Hack
14:22 Vs Type 2 Diabetes
16:20 Personal Genotyping
17:25 For Body Building
19:20 Experiential
21:42 A Will Power Diet Hack
22:52 Vs Cancer
23:10 Black People Should Take Metformin
24:07 Cofactors
25:23 Usage & Dosage
26:36 Price
27:30 Side Effects
31:00 Metformin Smell
32:35 Risk Grade
34:54 Metformin Alternatives
36:54 Conclusion
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Metformin: science, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources, alternatives - and more!
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Metformin-Meta-Analysis
Order 🛒 Metformin
Glucophage IR-XR https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Metformin (RUPharma)
On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Metformin-AMZ
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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