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Cute Moment During the Distribution of Humanitarian Aid in Kherson. Soldier Carrys a Toddler for a box Drink. 032822
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91 views • March 29, 2022
A cute moment during the distribution of humanitarian aid in Kherson
The population of the Kherson region sees the true intentions of the Russian army: the military give sweets to children and help the residents with food.
The population of the Kherson region sees the true intentions of the Russian army: the military give sweets to children and help the residents with food.
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