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5G Next Gen Health Dangers Documentary
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35 views • December 10, 2020
5G Next Gen Health Dangers Documentary
Keywords
neurological disorders5g mobile networking technology will affect skin and eyesbut will have adverse systemic effects as wellemf effects cancer riskcellular stressincrease in harmful free radicalsgenetic damagesstructural and functional changes of the reproductive systemlearning and memory deficitsand negative impacts on general well being in humansdamage goes well beyond the human raceas there is growing evidence of harmful effects to both plant and animal life
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