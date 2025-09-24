Digital ID leads to absolute tyranny – Jordan Peterson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The road to digital serfdom starts with a verified ID, Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson warns.
📹A single traffic camera spotting you jaywalk could trigger a fully automated nightmare of state control, he says.
Digital ID isn’t just your name—it captures your face, gait, and genetic code. The result is a system so all-seeing, that Orwell’s 1984 looks like a picnic.
“Maybe people will fight it,” Peterson speculates.