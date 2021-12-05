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Peter Doshi: Critical Thinking is Needed
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41 views • December 05, 2021
Propaganda and censorship are so bad, and critical thinking so lacking, that people don't realize that "something is not adding up" regarding the Covid injections. Why did Merriam Webster change the definition of "vaccine" to include mRNA drugs in 2021? Why is so much information presented by Main Stream Propaganda so terribly wrong?
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