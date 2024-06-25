Israeli Official Admits: 'We Orchestrated 9/11 To Sabotage America'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Israeli intelligence official has admitted the state of Israel was behind 9/11 and the black swan event was designed to sabotage the American project and enslave the people.
The Saudis and the Israelis worked together on behalf of the global elite to light the fuse that marked the acceleration towards the destruction of the American republic.
Ever since then, the US has been a police state owned and controlled by the globalists who are continuing to tighten the screws to this day.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
