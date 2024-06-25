Israeli Official Admits: 'We Orchestrated 9/11 To Sabotage America'

An Israeli intelligence official has admitted the state of Israel was behind 9/11 and the black swan event was designed to sabotage the American project and enslave the people.

The Saudis and the Israelis worked together on behalf of the global elite to light the fuse that marked the acceleration towards the destruction of the American republic.

Ever since then, the US has been a police state owned and controlled by the globalists who are continuing to tighten the screws to this day.

Tax Network USA: https://TNUSA.com/TPV or call 1-800-245-6000 for a free, private consultation

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/