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https://gnews.org/articles/524271
Summary：11/15/2022 According to Bloomberg, global banks are quietly cutting jobs in China and plan to slash more next year as bonuses are reduced. The dramatic shift is caused by Beijing's zero COVID policy and Xi Jinping’s crackdown on the private sector and offshore listings.