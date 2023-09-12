Create New Account
Is there anything that black hairy caterpillars won’t eat? MVI_4487
Published 15 hours ago

These black-to-brown-to-blonde hairy caterpillars pick up in numbers from July onwards, into spring, here in Perth. They eat like horses, and just about anything.

gardenrainhomemulchcompostbambusa balcooacaterpillarscold winterroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertiliserenredera cordifoliamadeira vineasparagus racemosus

