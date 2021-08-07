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Don't Follow the Truth If You Want to Be Popular
TruthAboutJesus
TruthAboutJesus
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20 views • August 07, 2021
Main YouTube: https://bit.ly/3j5BxGr

Do you want to be popular? Don't follow Jesus! This video will show you how obeying the things that Jesus taught will lead to the opposite of popularity. People will hate you, tell lies against you, and ignore you whenever you try to preach about the teachings of Jesus. Jesus said it would be like that. But if that's true, why are there so many popular "Christians" today?

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

Produced by: Ish
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Felipe

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

Music:
I dunno (ft. J Lang, Morusque) by Grapes (CC-BY)
Creative Commons Hip Hop Instrumentals
www.ccmixter.org/files/grapes/16626

Sergey Cheremisinov - Moonlight
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
freemusicarchive.org/music/Sergey_Cheremisinov

Drake Stafford - Chi11
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
freemusicarchive.org/music/Drake_Stafford

Chris Zabriskie - I Am a Man Who Will Fight for Your Honor
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
chriszabriskie.bandcamp.com/

OurMusicBox - Called To Serve
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
www.our-music-box.com

Borrtex - "You Are Not Alone", "I'm Here for You", "Courage"
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
borrtex.bandcamp.com/

Cicle DR Valga - Blue Dot Sessions
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
freemusicarchive.org/music/Blue_Dot_Sessions

Video/Imágenes:

"The life of the first Christians and Peter in prison" por Centro Gen4 (vimeo)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Hombre distribuyendo volantes por AFL-CIO America's Unions (flickr)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

Algunas imágenes bíblicas por Good News Productions International and College Press Publishing, Sweet Publishing, John Paul Stanley, YoPlace y FreeBibleimages.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
freebibleimages.org
Keywords
godtruthreason
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