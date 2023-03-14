FLASHBACK: Requiem for the Suicided: Terrance Yeakey (2010)



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-yeakey/

FROM 2010: This week we turn the focus of our open source investigation to Sgt. Terrance Yeakey, one of the first responder heroes at the scene of the OKC bombing who discovered something that conflicted with the official story of the bombing...something that cost him his life.

