30. Upbringing

A fairy tales based upbringing

Is an illusion pumping act,

So give a real view at being,

Explaining how to live in fact.

Say, evil’s often goes unanswered,

And so as to prevail it

You need to have a fighter-mindset

And be more dexterous and wit.

Or talented and honest doesn’t

Mean a front-runner on this Earth,

A wealthy person with no talent

Will take his place, as practice shows.

To overtake that type of person

You either need to be alike

Or leave the field, not reaching blossom,

Or drudge and catch a lucky strike,

And still do not become a winner,

Or win by dint of all you wield –

It is just like when a beginner

Defeats a champ right on his field.

A sense of shame, devotion, conscience

Are ridiculed among the mob;

Deception, impudence, distortions –

These are the means to their top.

This world itself, it won’t help you,

It doesn’t care who does what,

Who beats and gnaws whom, and what purview

Who has, and who is dull or smart.

Thus, you must find your own genre,

Your own style, your own way,

So that you won’t be go under

The name of some John Doe*, okay?

And lest get lost among the humans,

There are three necessary keys:

Good taste, cool-headedness and prudence –

They will ensure your release

From the effect of public judgments,

Of foul folks and their tricks,

Of someone’s prejudiced assessments,

Of handicapping talent things.

You ought to get the message early:

Your own life is only yours,

And what is evil, good and holy

Specifically on your course.

If you have chosen, being honest,

The author’s, the creator’s path,

Get ready to solve all the problems

On own, only your, behalf.

Remaining calm, without dreading

To lose some rounds in the game,

And also (everything is changing),

Perhaps, take primacy and fame.

The fairy tales and illusions

Are foreign to the maker’s mind;

Good sense and personal conclusions

Yield him results and true delight.





* John Doe - an average or typical person