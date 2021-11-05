CDC’s Flawed Report Says Vaccines More Effective Than Natural Immunity

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10/30/2021 Dr. Hooman Noorchashm: The CDC engaged in a non-peer-reviewed and cherry-picking study, claiming that the Covid-19 vaccine confers better protection than natural immunity. The FDA has also discouraged Americans and their doctors from measuring antibody levels. And really, it’s not unreasonable if they are immune to actually having an off-ramp here. It’s just a colossal abuse of power for our elected government officials to not leave this exit ramp open to these folks to be able to actually make an autonomous choice.