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Peter Schweizer- Red Handed.
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262 views • January 29, 2022
Harrier 808, [1/29/2022 10:02 AM]
GITMO TV, [1/29/2022 8:50 AM]
[Forwarded from TheStormHasArrived17 (TheStormHasArrived17 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️)]
Peter Schweizer was just asked on Fox News whether Joe Biden is compromised by China:
“Imagine during the Cold War, if an American president’s family was doing deals with Russian businessmen linked to the KGB. I mean, there would be red sirens going off, and that’s basically what’s happened here.”
$31 million from China? Can you imagine if this were Don Jr. & POTUS45?
I have a feeling all those investigations that they put Trump through are about to boomerang on them.
GITMO TV, [1/29/2022 8:50 AM]
[Forwarded from TheStormHasArrived17 (TheStormHasArrived17 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️)]
Peter Schweizer was just asked on Fox News whether Joe Biden is compromised by China:
“Imagine during the Cold War, if an American president’s family was doing deals with Russian businessmen linked to the KGB. I mean, there would be red sirens going off, and that’s basically what’s happened here.”
$31 million from China? Can you imagine if this were Don Jr. & POTUS45?
I have a feeling all those investigations that they put Trump through are about to boomerang on them.
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