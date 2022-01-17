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Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination is mass murder (global genocide)
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24 views • January 17, 2022
Vax Mandates In Mexico! - Are They Being ENFORCED?
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/vaxmandatesinmexicowam:f
New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France
https://news.yahoo.com/covid-variant-ihu-46-mutations-022900101.html
Suspected saline switch sparks vaccine stir in Germany | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/suspected-saline-switch-sparks-vaccine-stir-germany-2021-08-10/
Protest in Netherlands against coronavirus measures | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/protest-netherlands-against-coronavirus-measures-2022-01-16/
The use of the mask exemption card increases in Mexico • Diario de Vallarta & Nayarit
https://diariodevallarta.com/en/aumenta-en-mexico-el-uso-de-la-tarjeta-de-exencion-de-usar-cubrebocas/
Huge Study Of 145 Countries Finds Major Increase Of Death After COVID Jabs Introduced
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/huge-study-of-145-countries-finds-major-increase-of-death-after-covid-jabs-introduced/
Jabs Gave COVID Cases A Real Boost, Government Data Shows Negative Efficacy [VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/jabs-gave-covid-cases-a-real-boost-government-data-shows-negative-efficacy-video/
New Study finds the Covid-19 Vaccine is to blame for 98% of cases of Myocarditis among Children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/15/study-finds-covid-vaccines-to-blame-for-98-percent-cases-myocarditis/
Official FDA report finds all-cause Death rate is higher among the Vaccinated and admits young Myocarditis victims have required Intensive Care – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/25/official-fda-report-finds-all-cause-death-rate-is-higher-among-the-vaccinated/
Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/10/deaths-among-male-children-have-risen-by-86-percent-since-offered-covid-vaccine/
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine
https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/
Most reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/most-reported-us-omicron-cases-have-hit-fully-vaccinated-cdc-2021-12-10/
dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
COVID-19 RNA based vaccines and the risk of prion disease
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
Vaccination Debate
http://www.vaclib.org/sites/debate/web2.html
Vaccination Debate
http://www.vaclib.org/sites/debate/web3.html
COVID Vaccine Data
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Results
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
COVID Live - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
The epidemiological relevance of the COVID-19-vaccinated population is increasing - The Lancet Regional Health – Europe
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(21)00258-1/fulltext
BBC News “forgot” to tell you that official data shows the Triple/Double Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in December – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/08/bbc-forgot-to-tell-you-4-in-5-covid-deaths-triple-vaccinated/
Investigation: Deaths among male Children have increased by 400% since Chris Whitty decided they should have the Covid-19 Vaccine – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/10/05/ons-data-shows-400-percent-increase-male-children-deaths-since-they-had-covid-vaccine/
For every 10 people who have died with Covid-19 since August, 9 of them have been Fully Vaccinated according to the latest official Public Health data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/omicron-deception-9-in-10-covid-deaths-since-august-vaccinated/
Second call to WHO: Please, don't vaccinate against Omicron. | Voice for Science and Solidarity
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/videos-and-interviews/second-call-to-who-please-dont-vaccinate-against-omicron
Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures
Press charges against and prosecute anyone that continues the genocidal Coronavirus measures!
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/press-charges-against-and-prosecute-anyone-that-continues-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures
Quotes to make true resistance grow
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/quotes-to-make-true-resistance-grow
SecretGovernment-Spiridovich.pdf
https://ingridberg.com/filer/SecretGovernment-Spiridovich.pdf
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/vaxmandatesinmexicowam:f
New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France
https://news.yahoo.com/covid-variant-ihu-46-mutations-022900101.html
Suspected saline switch sparks vaccine stir in Germany | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/suspected-saline-switch-sparks-vaccine-stir-germany-2021-08-10/
Protest in Netherlands against coronavirus measures | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/protest-netherlands-against-coronavirus-measures-2022-01-16/
The use of the mask exemption card increases in Mexico • Diario de Vallarta & Nayarit
https://diariodevallarta.com/en/aumenta-en-mexico-el-uso-de-la-tarjeta-de-exencion-de-usar-cubrebocas/
Huge Study Of 145 Countries Finds Major Increase Of Death After COVID Jabs Introduced
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/huge-study-of-145-countries-finds-major-increase-of-death-after-covid-jabs-introduced/
Jabs Gave COVID Cases A Real Boost, Government Data Shows Negative Efficacy [VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/jabs-gave-covid-cases-a-real-boost-government-data-shows-negative-efficacy-video/
New Study finds the Covid-19 Vaccine is to blame for 98% of cases of Myocarditis among Children – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/15/study-finds-covid-vaccines-to-blame-for-98-percent-cases-myocarditis/
Official FDA report finds all-cause Death rate is higher among the Vaccinated and admits young Myocarditis victims have required Intensive Care – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/25/official-fda-report-finds-all-cause-death-rate-is-higher-among-the-vaccinated/
Since children were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine deaths among male Children have risen by 86% – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/11/10/deaths-among-male-children-have-risen-by-86-percent-since-offered-covid-vaccine/
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine
https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/
Most reported U.S. Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC | Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/most-reported-us-omicron-cases-have-hit-fully-vaccinated-cdc-2021-12-10/
dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
https://amigraineurslife.files.wordpress.com/2021/05/dr.-tenpenny-20-moi-list.pdf
COVID-19 RNA based vaccines and the risk of prion disease
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
Vaccination Debate
http://www.vaclib.org/sites/debate/web2.html
Vaccination Debate
http://www.vaclib.org/sites/debate/web3.html
COVID Vaccine Data
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Results
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
COVID Live - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
The epidemiological relevance of the COVID-19-vaccinated population is increasing - The Lancet Regional Health – Europe
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(21)00258-1/fulltext
BBC News “forgot” to tell you that official data shows the Triple/Double Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in December – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/08/bbc-forgot-to-tell-you-4-in-5-covid-deaths-triple-vaccinated/
Investigation: Deaths among male Children have increased by 400% since Chris Whitty decided they should have the Covid-19 Vaccine – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/10/05/ons-data-shows-400-percent-increase-male-children-deaths-since-they-had-covid-vaccine/
For every 10 people who have died with Covid-19 since August, 9 of them have been Fully Vaccinated according to the latest official Public Health data – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/omicron-deception-9-in-10-covid-deaths-since-august-vaccinated/
Second call to WHO: Please, don't vaccinate against Omicron. | Voice for Science and Solidarity
https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/videos-and-interviews/second-call-to-who-please-dont-vaccinate-against-omicron
Top 10 effective natural anti COVID-19 measures*
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/top-10-effective-natural-anti-covid-19-measures
Press charges against and prosecute anyone that continues the genocidal Coronavirus measures!
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/press-charges-against-and-prosecute-anyone-that-continues-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures
Quotes to make true resistance grow
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/quotes-to-make-true-resistance-grow
SecretGovernment-Spiridovich.pdf
https://ingridberg.com/filer/SecretGovernment-Spiridovich.pdf
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