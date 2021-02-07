Special Edition: The Name of God

Yehovah in Hebrew and in English Jehovah. This video goes into great detail on the name of God. In it, Project Truth Beam’s Scott Will walks through historical evidence on banning God’s name. Why they say it is too holy and too precious to be used will be discussed. We explain why in the English Bible it says LORD in all caps. We will look at, did Jesus use God’s holy name? We look at what the Tenach (Old Testament) says about gods name. We then look at ancient rabbis who discuss what God‘s name is and how to pronounce it. We look at coins throughout history that contain God‘s Hebrew name including all of the vowels. We discuss and put to rest Yahweh As gods name. We want to restore using God’s name because of so many reasons spelled out in the Bible. How are we to worship a God that we do not know His name? Please share this information out with everyone you know. Be a part of the restoration of His name. In Israel the rabbis know the name of God and say that when the Messiah comes, that that is when the Messiah will get us back using God‘s name. WELL, we don’t follow the rabbis tradition, we follow God and God uses his name 6,827 times in the old testament and he wants us to use it, therefore we should use it!



Yehovah bless you and keep you!



Sources:

-Shattering The Conspiracy of Silence Nehemia Gordon

-nehemiaswall.com

-THE BIBLE!!! (in both English and Hebrew)

-The Tetragram RJ. Ruruli Sons of Zion vs Sons of Greece Vol. 1 Dr. Miles Jones

-Various libraries around the world