SOCIALISM: AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH [EP. 3]

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Many people are throwing around the term "socialism," but do they really understand its true meaning and where it came from? The puppet masters built their thrones on lies and deceit and wanted to hide from the communism agenda.



How did one man, Saul Alinsky, go from being a nobody to being the godfather of socialist movements? And more importantly, who were his friends, and who was inspired by him decades later?



On this third episode of our communism series, we take you to the roots of socialism and how it has been used a tool against the American people.