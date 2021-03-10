ANTI-WHITISM | PLEASE HELP ME SPREAD AWARENESS

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Hey guys... I'm seriously fed up. Please help me spread awareness to this very real condition here in America (really all over the world where Caucasians once held dominant or semi-dominant positions in "Western Society" and now find themselves persecuted for simply being "White" and if they try to stick up for themselves or their race they are immediately labeled a "Racist" or "Supremacist".)
I'm done pretending to "feel guilty" for my race. This is invented bullshit from dominating business & geo-political interests stemming from Jewish Supremacy. They funded and fueled the BLM/ANTIFA bullshit from 2020 that burned down cities & raised businesses. Now they're pinning their Angry Blacks on us Whites to fuel their race war all the while they transform the American Landscape and collapse our Nation to a third world economy as planned. These are JEWS behind this depraved shit. This is all part of the Kalergi Plan. Multiculturalism is poisonous and will destroy all involved. Looking at someone before moving a clothing rack over their ass is polite and tactful, not something hateful. Let's get this straight. Being racist just means you are proud of your race. Being a pianist doesn't mean you hate piano players. Being a chemist does NOT mean you hate chemistry. It means you're ADEPT at chemistry. So again, being a racist means you love your race! Make sense? Jews love to invert things to mean something other than its original intent. Let's push back and raise awareness for our race.
This is PURE and unbridled ANTI-WHITISM - what's "Anti-Whitism", you ask? It's just this: others persecuting people of White skin color simply for this reason and NOTHING ELSE. And for those blacks reading this who are getting enraged think about this with some common sense for a moment... you really think we have some fuckin privilege throughout all of this? Who has the privilege? YOU DO. The fuckin blacks. It's by design... if I were to make a corporate complaint on a black employee for the same scenario I'd get laughed at and they'd probably not even start the paperwork. There is NO SUCH THING as 'Hate Speech' or a 'Hate Crime'... there's either crime or there isn't. We either have freedom of speech or we don't. This is Anti-Whitism and we need to bring attention to it! HELP ME DO THAT! Share this video!!
I first saw this video on 'Liberum Arbitrium's channel here - https://www.bitchute.com/video/0iWsX5BbTh3I/
"We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children" -14 Words (by David Lane)
Often followed by, "Because the beauty of the White Aryan woman must not perish from the earth." -14/88
"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan. ✡️" -Revelation 2:9
"Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan ✡️, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee." -Revelation 3:9
☣️ https://fuckthejews.com/ ☢️
Beware of the devil offering free gifts...
"Wherein the King granted the Jews which were in every city to gather themselves together, and to stand for their life, to destroy, to slay, and to cause to perish, all the power of the people and province that would assault them, both little ones and women, and to take the spoil of them for their prey." -Esther 8:11
"Study to show thyself approved unto God." -2 Timothy 2:15
Contact me here - [email protected]
The Freedom Ministry on GoyimTV here - https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/3640248345/TheFreedomMinistry
https://RTRTruthMedia.com/
Peace&Love
God bless
Chris Switzer