Using the Bible as a timeline, we can know exactly what transpired during the Passover Week and follow Jesus as He rode into Jerusalem on Sunday until His crucifixion on Wednesday and subsequent resurrection three days later.

The Jewish day starts and ends at six o'clock in the evening, while our day starts and ends at midnight; their daytime begins at six o'clock in the morning and it was referred to as the "first hour."

Outline:

SUNDAY

Jesus rides into Jerusalem. Matthew 21:1-11

He cleansed the temple. verses 12-13

He healed the sick. verses 14-16

In the evening He went back to Bethany (2 miles east of Jerusalem on the east slope of Olivet)

MONDAY

In the morning He cursed the fig tree. Mark 11:12-14

The rest of the day was spent in the temple teaching:

The authority of Jesus Matthew 21:23-27 The two sons verses 28-32 The wicked tenants verses 33-46 The marriage feast Matthew 22:1-14 The tax question verses 15-22 The resurrection verses 23-33 The great commandment verses 34-40 About David's son verses 41-46 Woes against the Pharisees Matthew 23:1-36

Leaving the temple, Jesus outlined the future. Matthew 24:1-39

The ten virgins Matthew 25:1-13 The talents verses 14-30 The coming judgment verses 31-46

Judas contacts the authorities. Matthew 26:14-16

TUESDAY

Discovery of the withered fig tree. Mark 11:20-26

Back to Jerusalem and the Passover meal. Matthew 26:17-19

Jesus did not do any public teaching this day.

In the evening, the Passover meal. Luke 22:13-20

Jesus exposed Judas. Matthew 26:21-25

Late that night, they went to Gethsemane. verses 30-36

The battle intensified for Jesus. verses 37-46

During the night Jesus was arrested. verses 47-56

Jesus was taken to the court of the Jews. verses 57-68

The denial of Peter. verses 69-75

WEDNESDAY

At 6:00 A.M. Jesus was taken to Pilate. Matthew 27:1-2

Judas commits suicide. verses 3-10

That morning Jesus is tried in the Roman court. verses 11-25

Mid-morning Jesus was sentenced and whipped. verses 26-32

At 12:00 P.M. He was crucified. verses 33-45

At 3:00 P.M. Jesus died on the cross. verses 46-51

Jesus declares, "It is finished!" John 19:30

Jesus was buried. Matthew 27:57-60

By His stripes, sickness was dealt with. Isaiah 53:3-5

By His blood, sin was dealt with. Hebrews 9:11-15

Jesus was faithful. Hebrews 2:9-18, 3:1-2

THURSDAY - FRIDAY - SATURDAY

Then Jesus went to paradise. Luke 23:39-46

Jesus stayed here for 3 days & nights. Matthew 12:40

The Hebrew word for the place of the dead is "sheol," it consisted of two compartments. Luke 16:19-26

Jesus was not tormented; He was preaching! I Peter 3:18-20, 4:6

The body of Jesus was in the grave from Wednesday night through Saturday. Remember, a Hebrew day runs from 6 P.M. - 6 P.M. (24 hours).

SUNDAY

Sometime early Sunday morning, He arose! Matthew 28:1-10

The same Spirit that raised up Christ also dwells in us. Romans 8:11

That day Jesus went to heaven to present His blood. John 20:11-17; Hebrews 9:11-14

Jesus returned to the earth (John 20:18-31) to deal with the devils. Colossians 2:14-15

AFTER THE RESURRECTION UP TO THE ASCENSION

Jesus stayed on the earth for 40 days. Acts 1:1-3

What Jesus told Peter, He is telling us too. John 21:12-17

Jesus ascended to heaven 40 days later! Acts 1:9-11

Jesus took all the Old Testament saints out of paradise. Ephesians 4:8-10

Seven days later the Holy Ghost came. Acts 2:1-4

