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Carousel Christian
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13 views • October 14, 2020
From "Archives, B-Sides and Oddments"
Lyrics: Randy Lacey
Music: Scott Hargreaves
Summer 1989, Vancouver, BC
Recorded 2019/2020 Calgary, AB/Vancouver, BC
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: "Rhinoceros," Albrecht Dürer (German) 1515
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/carousel-christian
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/archives-b-sides-oddments
Johnathan Kwisses: acoustic/electric/lead guitars, drums/percussion, keyboards, voice
Sean O'Leary: vocals, bass, electric rhythm guitar, shaker
Lyrics: Randy Lacey
Music: Scott Hargreaves
Summer 1989, Vancouver, BC
Recorded 2019/2020 Calgary, AB/Vancouver, BC
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
Cover art: "Rhinoceros," Albrecht Dürer (German) 1515
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/carousel-christian
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/archives-b-sides-oddments
Johnathan Kwisses: acoustic/electric/lead guitars, drums/percussion, keyboards, voice
Sean O'Leary: vocals, bass, electric rhythm guitar, shaker
Keywords
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