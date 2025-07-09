Has Trump Fixed Everything? Coverstone, Biggs, Turner, Warren, Meeks & Daves says NO 07/09/2025

Today we take a look at what God has told his Prophets about the Dollar. Is President Trump able to fix everything? Let’s see what lies ahead in the future and how it even develops into the Mark of the Beast system.





