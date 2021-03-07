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The Truth About The San Bernardino Shooting and Terrorist Attack
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71 views • March 07, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3142/the-truth-about-the-san-bernardino-california-shooting-and-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3142-the-truth-about-the-san-bernardino-shooting-and-terrorist-attack
The San Bernardino County Public Health Department held their annual holiday gathering at the Inland Regional Center on Wednesday. The party ended with 14 people shot dead and 21 injured in the latest terrorist attack – this time on American soil.
California health inspector Syed Rizwan Farook and his Saudi Arabian wife Tashfeen Malik were involved in the shooting/terrorist attack and were later killed during a shootout with Police. As police continued to look for a third suspect, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 12 pipe bombs and hundreds of tools that "could be used to construct IEDs or pipe bombs” were found in the couples’ home.
As President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and the mainstream media cling to their false narrative of “workplace violence,” it was confirmed that Farook had contact with a suspected terrorist under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
What is truth about the San Bernardino California Shooting and Terrorist Attack?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/san-bernardino-attack
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3142-the-truth-about-the-san-bernardino-shooting-and-terrorist-attack
The San Bernardino County Public Health Department held their annual holiday gathering at the Inland Regional Center on Wednesday. The party ended with 14 people shot dead and 21 injured in the latest terrorist attack – this time on American soil.
California health inspector Syed Rizwan Farook and his Saudi Arabian wife Tashfeen Malik were involved in the shooting/terrorist attack and were later killed during a shootout with Police. As police continued to look for a third suspect, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 12 pipe bombs and hundreds of tools that "could be used to construct IEDs or pipe bombs” were found in the couples’ home.
As President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and the mainstream media cling to their false narrative of “workplace violence,” it was confirmed that Farook had contact with a suspected terrorist under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
What is truth about the San Bernardino California Shooting and Terrorist Attack?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/san-bernardino-attack
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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