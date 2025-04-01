Footage from the execution and burial site of 15 Red Crescent and civil defense workers in Tal al-Sultan, Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇵🇸/🇮🇱 NEW: New footage has surfaced from the execution and burial site of 15 Red Crescent and civil defense workers in Tal al-Sultan, Rafah, southern Gaza Strip
On March 24, IDF surrounded the five ambulances and their crew members, handcuffed them, executed them, buried them in a mass grave, and destroyed the vehicles.
